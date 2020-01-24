Maine fishermen who died after boat sank identified

The Maine Marine Patrol has identified the two fishermen who died Thursday after their boat sank.

Officials said Captain Joe Nickerson, 60, of Arundel and his crew member Chris Pinkham, 44, of Boothbay Harbor were pulled from the water about 50 miles off the coast of Portland on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a distress radio signal was sent out around 12:30 p.m. from a boat called the Hayley Ann.

The Coast Guard spotted an empty life raft and the Hayley Ann sinking.

Nickerson and Pinkham were found in the water by a crew on a different fishing boat.

Autopsies are being conducted on Friday.