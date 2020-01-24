One person displaced in Greenbush fire

GREENBUSH, Maine — One person has been displaced after a fire destroyed a small camp on Spring Bridge Road Thursday afternoon.

A portable heater apparently caused the fire, fire chief Donald Burr said Friday. Greenbush resident John Hilton, who was living in the camp at the time, escaped without injuries. The building was a “total loss,” said Burr.

This is the second building fire in Greenbush this week. On Monday, area departments were called to put out a chimney fire on East Ridge Road. Milford, Howland and Old Town Fire Departments assisted Greenbush firefighters at the scene.

“The need for responders is large,” said Burr. “We’re very thankful for the mutual aid.”