2nd flu death reported in New Hampshire

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A woman wears a button after getting a flu shot at a Walgreens drug store in Portland.
The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. — A second flu death has been reported in New Hampshire, health officials said Friday.

WMUR-TV reports officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services said the adult victim was from Strafford County.

The first adult to die from a flu-related illness in the state this season was from Rockingham County.

Nationally, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been 6,600 flu-related deaths.

At least 39 kids have already died. No children have died in New Hampshire.

Flu activity is considered widespread in New Hampshire and 47 other states.

 


