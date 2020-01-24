Police identify pedestrian killed in Orrington crash

The pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Orrington on Thursday evening has been identified as 34-year-old Megan E. McGraw of Bangor, police said Friday.

McGraw was hitchhiking along Route 15 around 5:35 p.m. Thursday when she was struck by a 2013 Ford Explorer heading south, according to Chief Deputy William Birch of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. The impact of the crash killed McGraw.

The Ford was driven by Kelli Veilleux, 45, of Bucksport. The crash remains under investigation, but police do not currently think that speed or alcohol were factors, Birch said.

Birch said that no other information was immediately available about the crash.