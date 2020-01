GARDINER — Two men are facing charges after police said they found the two ramming a tractor and truck into one another.

Police said they discovered the incident Monday night on Ledgewood Lane in Gardiner after a fight.

Robert Wilson, 63, pleaded guilty to charges including driving under the influence. He’s sentenced to 30 days in jail and will lose his license for 150 days.

Preston Cates, 62, is facing charges including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. He is free on bail.