On Deck, a sports calendar for Jan. 23, 2020

BASEBALL

ORONO — University of Maine Baseball Team Camps, June 26-28 and Aug. 14-16, at Mahaney Diamond. Camps will be attended by numerous New England college coaches; cost is $1,500 per team and includes a pro-style workout, two nine-inning games, and a tour of the Maine campus. Players can also register as individuals for $150; visit totalcamps.com/mainebaseball for more information or contact coach Matt Marsh at matthew.marsh@maine.edu.

BASKETBALL

BAILEYVILLE — DownEast Credit Union Basketball Tournaments at Woodland High School, grades 8 and under, girls March 21-22, boys March 28-29, $130 per team; certified IAABO officials, sportsmanship award, “hotshot” competition; contact Michael Bois, Woodland Recreation Dept., at recreation@baileyville.org or by phone at 207-427-6205 or 207-214-8784

SKIING

ORONO — University of Maine Campus Recreation is sponsoring the Black Bear Cross Country Ski Race, Feb. 9, on campus ski trails behind the rec center. Registration begins, 9 a.m., race 11 a.m. start; 4-kilometer, 9K and 15K races, $10 entry fee; competitive divisions, men and women, 15K only, are: 17-and-under, 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-plus; classical and skate divisions; waxing area near starting line, showers and restrooms available, postrace refreshmens; make checks payable to: University of Maine and send entries to: Black Bear XC Ski Race, University of Maine, 5797 New Balance Student Recreation Center, Orono, ME, 04469-5797. Contact Thad Dwyer at 581-1234 or tdwyer@maine.edu

SOFTBALL

ORONO — The University of Maine softball team will host winter hitting and pitching clinics on Sundays, Jan. 26-Feb. 16, on the campus. Sessions include pitching from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and hitting from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Players may choose pitching, hitting or both. A single-day option also is available for campers who can’t commit to all four weekends. Pitchers must bring their own catcher, which can be a peer or a parent and the catchers do not have to pay. Hitters must bring a bat and players may share bats. Registration and information are available at www.totalcamps.com/mainesoftball