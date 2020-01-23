Lewiston-Auburn
January 23, 2020
Lewiston-Auburn

Man arrested after police say he crashed into Otisfield general store

Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
A 31-year-old man faces several charges after police say he led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a general store in Otisfield on Wednesday night.
Zachary Mercier faces charges of failure to submit to arrest, criminal speeding, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension and violation of condition of release, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Big Apple on Roosevelt Trail in Raymond about 10:54 p.m. after receiving a call about a “suspicious” pickup truck at the store, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies talked with the pickup truck’s driver, identified as Mercier, who appeared impaired, according to the sheriff’s office. During the interview, Mercier allegedly sped away, leading deputies on a chase onto Main Street to Route 121 in Otisfield.

As the pursuit continued onto Bolsters Mills Road, a state trooper deployed a spike mat that punctured three of Mercier’s tires. But Mercier continued to elude deputies at a high speed before losing control and crashing into Bolsters Mills Country Store, the sheriff’s office said.

During his arrest, deputies used a stun gun on Mercier, who the sheriff’s office said was “uncooperative.”

Mercier was taken to Steven’s Memorial Hospital in Norway for minor injuries that the sheriff’s office said resulted from the crash and possibly unspecified “drug related issues.”

The general store, which was extensively damaged, will be closed for a few days, according to a statement on the store’s Facebook page.

“Ummmmmm… Someone had a little trouble making a left turn early this morning, and decided to just drive through our front door instead. Needless to say….we will be closed for a few days for repairs!” the post reads.

 


Comments

