Man accused of cutting his way into a York County marijuana grow business

A Limerick man was arrested Friday evening after police say he cut his way into a building where marijuana is grown.

Joseph Dandreo, 19, was charged with burglary, violating conditions of release, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded about 5 p.m. to a burglary call on Wakefield Road in Newfield. The owner was watching the property remotely when he saw a masked person, later identified as Dandreo, had cut a hole in a building to get inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived, but the responding deputies along with Maine game wardens set up a containment perimeter.

In addition to the main building, deputies found several others on the property had been forced open, the sheriff’s office said. None of the buildings contained marijuana, but contained grow equipment.

Footsteps in the snow led away from the property toward a patch of woods. On the other side of the woods was a store where deputies earlier saw a parked pickup truck. Deputies stationed at the store intercepted Dandreo, whom they determined had earlier walked through the woods in the direction of the burglarized buildings, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dandreo was held until a Tuesday court arraignment, when he was ordered held on $500 bail.