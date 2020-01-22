Oprah visits Portland-born author in Harpswell as a part of “Oprah’s Book Club”

View this post on Instagram

I knew I had to make my first trip to Maine the moment I started reading Elizabeth Strout’s “Olive, Again.” So for our @oprahsbookclub discussion, I gathered some book club members and took them to @dolphinmarinaandrestaurant to discuss the book and have some good ol’ lobster rolls! Stream our conversation on @appletv or by clicking the link in my bio

In a social media post, Winfrey said that she needed to visit Maine after reading “Olive, Again,” part of which takes place in Maine, according to The Press Herald.

Winfrey is also putting Maine lobster rolls on the map. She admitted she had never had a lobster roll before and shared her experience on Instagram.

“I think that Popeyes’ chicken sandwich has some competition,” she said.