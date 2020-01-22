Portland
January 22, 2020
Portland

Oprah visits Portland-born author in Harpswell as a part of “Oprah’s Book Club”

Themba Hadebe | AP
Oprah Winfrey smiles during a tribute to Nelson Mandela and promoting gender equality event at University of Johannesburg in Soweto, South Africa in 2018.
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff

Oprah Winfrey brought her new show “Oprah’s Book Club,” streaming on Apple TV+, to the Dolphin Marina and Restaurant in Harpswell last month to meet with the author of her November book club pick, “Olive, Again.”

Elizabeth Strout met with the media mogul in front of a live studio audience to discuss the sequel to “Olive Kitteridge,” according to the Press Herald. “Olive Kitteridge,” released in 2008, won a Pulitzer Prize and was a New York Times Best Seller.

I knew I had to make my first trip to Maine the moment I started reading Elizabeth Strout’s “Olive, Again.” So for our @oprahsbookclub discussion, I gathered some book club members and took them to @dolphinmarinaandrestaurant to discuss the book and have some good ol’ lobster rolls! Stream our conversation on @appletv or by clicking the link in my bio

In a social media post, Winfrey said that she needed to visit Maine after reading “Olive, Again,” part of which takes place in Maine, according to The Press Herald.

Winfrey is also putting Maine lobster rolls on the map. She admitted she had never had a lobster roll before and shared her experience on Instagram.

“I think that Popeyes’ chicken sandwich has some competition,” she said.

 

