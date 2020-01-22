Lewiston-Auburn
Wilton woman who stole an SUV with 3 kids inside is back in jail

Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press

A Wilton woman accused of commandeering a Jeep with three children inside it last fall is back in jail following her arrest for violating bail.

Shannon Lee Dupree, 42, was indicted this month on three counts of kidnapping, and faces nine other charges, the Sun Journal reported.

Police said Dupree denied having any recollection of the events of Nov. 9, 2019, when she got into a stranger’s SUV at a gas station in Livermore.

She drove the vehicle about 15 miles with three young children inside before crashing into a house and garage after the vehicle’s tires were flattened by a spike mat deployed by police. No one was injured, police said.

Dupree was released on $2,000 cash bail after that incident, but new warrants were issued for her arrest. Maine State Police arrested her Tuesday at a home in Rumford.

She remained Thursday at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, where she was being held without bail. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

 


