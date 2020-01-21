UMaine women look to end road skid at Vermont

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. VERMONT

Time, site: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Patrick Gym, Burlington, Vermont

Records: UMaine 7-13 (3-3 America East), Vermont 9-9 (3-2)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 60-34, UMaine 66-45 on 2/6/19

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Anne Simon (11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals per game), 5-5 G Dor Saar (10.8 ppg, 4.3 apg, 2.8 rpg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (10 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.4 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (8.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.2 apg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.3 ppg); Vermont — 6-3 F Hanna Crymble (17.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.1 blocked shots), 5-9 G Josie Larkins (12.6 ppg, 2.9 apg), 5-8 G Emma Utterback (11.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.9 apg), 6-1 F Delaney Richason (7.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg), 5-11 G Sarah Wells (5.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg)

Game notes: These teams are going in opposite directions. Vermont has won three in a row while the Black Bears have dropped their last two. Vermont has won its last five home games while UMaine has lost seven in a row on the road, including all three AE games. The Black Bears’ lack of depth, due to injuries that have sidelined four players for the season, has been evident in their three league road losses. They got outscored 12-2 over the final 1:40 of their 73-63 loss at Binghamton; 6-0 over the final 1:33 of their 66-57 loss at UMass Lowell and, against Stony Brook, they entered the fourth quarter trailing by six and couldn’t get any closer than four in the 73-69 setback. UVM leads the league in blocked shots (83) and Crymble’s 37 blocks are tops. Two of the league’s best freshmen will square off in UMaine’s Simon and UVM’s Utterback.