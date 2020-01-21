UMaine football team lands transfer wide receiver from Rutgers

The University of Maine football team has begun rebuilding its wide receiver corps by landing a transfer from Football Bowl Subdivision team Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Jalen Jordan, a 6-foot-5, 213-pound native of Philadelphia, announced via his Twitter account that he is coming to Orono.

Jordan played in four games for the Scarlet Knights in 2018 as a true freshman but did not see any game action last season.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining at UMaine beginning next fall.

“I want to thank the University of Maine’s coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to continue playing college football,” Jordan said. “With all of that being said, I am committed to the University of Maine and can’t wait to get to work.”

Prior to attending Rutgers, Jordan played for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where he caught 10 passes for 75 yards his senior year (2017). IMG Academy went 9-0. He had five catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns on an 11-0 team as a junior.

Jordan was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com. The organization defines a three-star prospect as one who is among the top 10 percent of the players in the country and should develop into a reliable starter for his college team.

According to the Dayton Daily News, he received multiple scholarship offers from Power 5 programs including Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Georgia.

Jordan’s twin sister Jala is on the basketball team at Auburn University.

“Jalen is a talented student-athlete with the ability to play multiple positions,” said UMaine head coach Nick Charlton. “We’re excited to have him compete as a Black Bear.”

The Black Bears graduated their top two receivers in Jaquan Blair (65 catches, 839 yards, 8 touchdowns) and Earnest Edwards (49-1,097-11).

They return Devin Young, who will be a junior and was their No. 3 receiver with 41 catches for 593 yards and four touchdowns, and Old Town’s Andre Miller (28-529-4), who will be a senior.

Junior Jacob Hennie, who saw some action late in the season, hauled in seven passes for 75 yards.

Jordan will give the Black Bears a tall receiver as Miller, at 6-2, is the only one of the three prominent returnees who is over 6 feet.

The Black Bears do have some height at the tight end position as 6-5 Shawn Bowman caught 22 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown.