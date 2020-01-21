Former Bangor Hydro president Thomas Greenquist dies at age 91

Thomas Alfred Greenquist, who for 15 years was president of Bangor Hydro Electric, died earlier this month at his home in Florida at the age of 91.

Greenquist, a Boston native who graduated from Boston University in 1957, joined Bangor Hydro in 1963 as treasurer. In 1972, he became vice president of the company and joined the board of directors, and in 1976, he became president, succeeding Robert Haskell. In 1985, he became chairman of the board as well. He retired in 1991.

Greenquist’s son, Todd, a Scarborough resident, said his father was a down-to-earth leader who valued face-to-face communication with everyone in the company — be they members of the board of directors or lineworkers.

“He was a very hands-on individual, with a true open-door policy,” said Todd Greenquist. “There was no barrier. Customers would call to speak with him specifically, and they’d connect them directly to him. He’d talk to anyone. He was not at all an above-the-fray kind of person.”

Greenquist saw Bangor Hydro through several challenges, including the bankruptcy of the Public Service Company of New Hampshire after the struggle to open the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant, in which Bangor Hydro was an investor.

Todd Greenquist also said his father was an advocate for encouraging more women to work in roles typically geared toward men, including meter readers and other technical roles.

In addition to his career with Bangor Hydro, Greenquist served in the U.S. Army in the late 1940s, and worked for the accounting firm Arthur Andersen before moving to the Bangor area. In Maine, he was on the board of companies including Maine Yankee and Merchants National Bank, and was a former president of Bangor Rotary and chairman of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. He was also on the boards of what was then Eastern Maine Medical Center, Husson College and the Bangor Region YMCA, and he served on a number of committees for governors Joe Brennan and John McKernan.

Greenquist was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, boating, sailing and skiing throughout Maine, including at Squaw Mountain in Greenville and Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth, and is survived by his children, Mark and Todd.