Bangor contractor sues Mid-Coast School of Technology

ROCKLAND, Maine — A Bangor-based subcontractor has filed a lawsuit against another contractor and the Mid-Coast School of Technology to recover payment for electrical work the company says it performed during the school’s recent overhaul.

General contractor Sheridan Corp. and the Mid-Coast School of Technology allegedly owe ELCO Electric $152,753 for materials and labor, including $63,488 for upgrades to the lighting system, according to the lawsuit filed last week in Knox County Superior Court. While the lawsuit claims the school has paid Sheridan Corp. “some or all” of that money, the general contractor has failed to forward that payment to ELCO.

Midcoast School of Technology Director Beth Fisher said that ELCO has not finished the electrical work.

“There are lighting controls throughout the building that are not operating according to the specifications. There are electrical boxes left open. There are outlets that have not been wired in, etc. The rest of the building is awesome with a few small challenges inherent in a project this size. But the electrical work is unfinished and the controls are not working properly,” Fisher said in an email. “We are not paying for the incomplete work until it is completed.”

Fisher said the system also has a number of glitches, including lights turning off in the middle of class and turning on in the middle of the night.

Brett D. Barber, the attorney representing ELCO, said school officials were warned of these potential glitches.

“Before construction, ELCO specifically informed the school and its representatives that these problems were to be expected unless [ELCO’s] recommended approach was followed, and now its warnings have been proven accurate,” according to Barber.

School officials see “no merit” to the lawsuit’s claims, Fisher said, and it has no obligation to file any response to the complaint with the court until it’s formally served.

The lawsuit accuses Sheridan of breach of contract and the school of unjust enrichment and negligent misrepresentation.

In October, ELCO filed a mechanic’s lien against the school “to secure the payment for the construction labor, materials and services,” according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks to enforce the lien.

This fall, the Mid-Coast School of Technology relocated to a $26 million state-of-the-art facility behind its former site in Rockland. The school serves more than 300 students from 21 towns and offers a wide range of trade skills courses.