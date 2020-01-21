Nickelback set for second Bangor concert this July

Canadian rockers Nickelback announced Tuesday that it will play in Bangor this summer, in its second-ever concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, with guests Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown.

The concert, set for Saturday, July 25, is the quartet’s second appearance in Bangor, after a July 2017 concert. Nickelback, best known for major hits like “How You Remind Me” and “Photograph,” was scheduled to play a show in Bangor in 2015, but its entire No Fixed Address tour was canceled after lead singer Chad Kroeger underwent surgery on his vocal chords.

Tickets for the July concert go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

Stone Temple Pilots in November 2017 chose a new lead singer, Jeff Gutt, after former lead singer Scott Weiland died in December 2015. This tour with Nickelback will be its second tour with Gutt, and a new album, “Perdida,” is due out in February.

Other previously announced concerts at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion for this year include Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson on June 13, Lady Antebellum on June 19, Sugarland on July 18, Rod Stewart and Cheap Truck on Aug. 5, Luke Bryan on Aug. 14, Thomas Rhett on Aug. 21 and KISS and David Lee Roth on Sept. 3. More concert announcements are set for the coming days.