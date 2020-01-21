Woman killed in Wayne collision

A Wayne woman died Saturday after a collision in Wayne.

Blanche M. Fyler, 84, was driving a blue 2008 Kia Rio on Pond Road about 12:04 p.m. when she collided with a white 2013 Hyundai Tucson occupied by 83-year-old James B. Thompson and 81-year-old Catherine D. Thompson, both of Wayne, according to Lt. J. Chris Reed of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Fyler died at the scene, Reed said.

The crash remains under investigation, but Reed said snow-covered roads may have contributed to the crash.