Old Town-Orono upends defending Class B hockey state champ Greely

After suffering an 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Greely in last year’s Class B state final, the Old Town-Orono Black Bears wanted a measure of revenge in Monday afternoon’s Martin Luther King Jr. day regular-season contest.

And they got it.

Senior left wing Tyler McCannell scored two goals and sophomore goalie Aidan Rand made 25 saves as Old Town-Orono posted a 4-2 victory in an entertaining affair at Alfond Arena in Orono.

Old Town-Orono had beaten Greely 3-2 in overtime in the Class B state final two years ago.

On Monday, sophomore right wing Evan Dutil staked Greely to a 1-0 lead in the first period with a power-play goal, but McCannell tied the contest on the power play with 5:13 left in the second period. Senior right wing Gabe Talon gave Old Town-Orono a 2-1 lead just 1:41 later with an even-strength tally.

McCannell and junior center Tanner Evans expanded the lead with power-play goals in the third period before Dutil scored his second of the game.

Old Town-Orono went 3-for-4 on the power play.

McCannell tied it 1-1 when he was positioned at the bottom of the left circle and Nate Young’s wrist shot from the left point glanced in off the shaft of his stick. It was his 11th goal of the season.

Talon gave the 7-3-1 Black Bears the lead for good off assists from McCannell and Evans with his third of the year.

McCannell cut across the slot and the puck got knocked off his stick and sat in the low slot. Talon swatted it and it slipped between the pads of Jared Swisher.

McCannell’s second goal came 6:06 into the third period when Evans’ shot trickled in off his skate.

Evans’ important insurance goal 2:55 later came off the rebound of a Dylan Street shot that hit a body in front and dropped right in front of his stick. Evans lifted it into the short-side corner for his sixth of the year.

Dutil made things interesting by deflecting a Brennan Rawnsley shot past Rand but the Black Bears held on.

Swisher finished with 19 saves for the 6-2-1 Rangers.

Old Town-Orono and Greely were each dealing with different predicaments entering the game.

Old Town-Orono was playing its second game in three days after losing to Presque Isle 4-2 on Saturday while Greely was playing its first game in 11 days after having Saturday night’s game with Thornton Academy of Saco postponed due to the snowstorm.

But neither team showed any ill effects in a fast-paced first period.

The Black Bears and Rangers both did an impressive job getting numbers on the defensive side of the puck to limit the opponent’s high-percentage scoring chances.

There were only nine shots on goal in the period with Old Town-Orono generating five of them.

Dutil scored his ninth goal of the season at the 8:23 mark of the period when his one-timer from the midpoint off a diagonal pass from Andrew Moore hugged the ice and sailed through a maze of legs inside the post to the left of Rand.

Old Town-Orono’s Sam Henderson nearly tied it with 3:30 left in the period when he intercepted a Greely pass and took a few strides into the right faceoff circle before snapping a 20-foot wrist shot that grazed the crossbar.