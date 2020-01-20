Hall of Fame slugger Jim Rice replacing Cora at ‘The Ticket’ hot stove banquet

Jim Rice, a Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame left fielder who serves as a baseball analyst on the New England Sports Network, will replace Alex Cora on Thursday, Jan. 30, as the featured guest at the annual 92.9 FM The Ticket Hot Stove Banquet.

Cora had managed the Red Sox the last two seasons but was involved in the sign-stealing scandal when he was a bench coach with the Houston Astros in 2017 and is believed to have implemented a similar system in Boston, so the Red Sox and Cora parted ways last week.

Cora is expected to be disciplined by Major League Baseball for his role in the scandal.

The tickets to the evening with Alex Cora will be honored at the Jim Rice event at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University in Bangor.

There are a few VIP tickets left at $100 apiece and they include a meet and greet with Rice, appetizers and beverages and preferred seating at the question-and-answer session with Rice from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Doors for the VIP event will open at 5:30.

General admission tickets are $30 and include the Q&A session with Rice. Doors open for general admission at 6:15.

Rice, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009, spent his entire 16-year career with the Red Sox.

The slugger was an eight-time American League All Star and the AL Most Valuable Player in 1978.

He is the only player in major league history to record more than 200 hits while hitting 39 or more home runs for three consecutive seasons.

During a 12-year period between 1975 and 1986, Rice hit 351 home runs. Only Mike Schmidt and Dave Kingman hit more during that stretch.

Rice led the American League in homers three times and hit at least 20 in a season 11 times.

Rice appeared in 2,089 regular-season games and batted .298 with 382 homers, 1,451 runs batted in, 373 doubles and 79 triples. He scored 1,249 runs.

The 66-year-old native of Anderson, South Carolina, hit over .300 seven times and placed among the top 10 in batting average six times. He finished among the top five in AL MVP voting on six occasions.

Defensively, Rice ranked among the top five in the American League in assists 11 times and in putouts seven times.

He has been an instructional hitting coach with the Red Sox since 2001 and a NESN analyst since 2003.