Martin Luther King Day events throughout Maine

BAR HARBOR — A march commemorating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. begins 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in front of YWCA MDI. Visit ywcamdi.org.

BELFAST — A Martin Luther King Jr. Day candlelight walk and community gathering with keynote speaker Desiree Vargas will be held Monday, Jan. 20. Meet in front of the post office at 4:30 p.m. with candles. The program starts at 5 p.m. in the First Church Sanctuary on Spring St.

KENNEBUNK — The 17th Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Program, 9-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 114 Main St. Tickets and more information available at uukennebunk.org. Actor Kevin Wade Mitchell will present a performance of story, honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mitchell will perform excerpts from his original play, “Black Mystory, not His-tory.” The Reverend Lara K-J Campbell, who is studying the historical legacy of Kennebunk’s black residents at First Parish before 1830, will give a brief review of her sabbatical findings and forward efforts with her doctoral scholastic work. Introductory music will be offered by Kennebunk musician and historian Monica Grabin.

LEWISTON — Bates College’s Martin Luther King Day Observance with the theme “From the Ground Up: Inequity, Bias, Privilege, Structure, Death,” Monday, Jan. 20. Keynote address by Jennifer Lynn Eberhardt, professor of psychology at Stanford University, who will speak on the topic “Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do.” Full schedule of events available at bates.edu/mlk.

ORONO — The 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast celebration Monday, Jan. 20, at the University of Maine’s Wells Conference Center, co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the UMaine Division of Student Life. Doors open at 8 a.m.; the two-hour event begins at 8:30 a.m. Visit umaine.edu/multicultural/mlk-breakfast.

PORTLAND — A Conversation with Stacey Abrams, noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, University of New England, Innovation Hall, Portland Campus. Former Georgia House Democratic leader Abrams made history in 2018 when she earned the Democratic nomination for governor of Georgia, and continues to advocate for racial equality and champion against voter suppression in the 21st century. The UNE community is also invited to watch from the Alfond Forum Room 283 and the first floor of Ripich Commons. Free and open to the public.

WATERVILLE — Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Faith Celebration, 4:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Lorimer Chapel, Colby College. Contact Lexie Hinners-Mucci, ammucci@colby.edu, 207-859-4265.

WATERVILLE — “Tell Me the Truth: Exploring the Heart of Cross-Racial Conversations,” 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Page Commons Room, Cotter Union, Colby College. Shay Stewart-Bouley and Debby Irving will discuss racism’s impact on their lives and the ways in which interpersonal dialogue has been instrumental in their own understanding of 21st century racial dynamics. After their conversation, participants will be invited to reflect on their own experiences with cross-racial conversations at their tables. Dinner will be provided. RSVP required at eventbrite.com. Contact: Lexie Hinners-Mucci, ammucci@colby.edu, 207-859-4265.

WATERVILLE — Guided Exhibition Tour & Reflections on MLK Commemorative Week, 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Colby Museum of Art, Colby College. “Love Anger Transformation” will be a guided tour of the Kelley Collection on display, concluding with a reflective activity encompassing the week of events.