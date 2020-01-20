Portland
Portland’s proposed waterfront park gets federal support

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The sun sets on the Portland skyline in this 2016 file photo.
The Associated Press

The federal government has given a boost to a planned waterfront park in the state’s largest city.

The project, Portland Landing Park Development Project, has been awarded $750,000 through the National Park Service’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Grant Program. The city will be able to complete the first phase of park construction due to the funding, said Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King.

The park will include a multipurpose public area, and it will connect to the waterfront and an existing trail network, the senators said. When completed, it could include features such as a waterfront walking path, public art and stabilization for the shore.

The final features of the park are subject to input from the community, the senators said.

 


