New England
January 20, 2020
New England Latest News | Pickering Square | Bangor Metro | Rural Housing | Today's Paper
New England

Firefighters rescue Massachusetts man, dog from icy pond

Matt Slocum | AP
Matt Slocum | AP
In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 file photo, youths play ice hockey on a frozen pond at Philadelphia's Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park during a winter storm.
The Associated Press

STERLING, Mass. — Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued a man and a dog from an icy pond Sunday.

Authorities said the incident began when the dog fell into the frigid waters of East Waushacum Pond, in Sterling north of Worcester.

The man got in a canoe to try to rescue the animal but fell in himself when the craft tipped over about 75 feet from shore.

A dive team was called up to assist in the rescue, but the divers weren’t needed after two firefighters in ice rescue gear went out onto the largely frozen pond to save the pair.

The man declined medical care and the dog was treated for hyperthemia. The Sterling Fire Department said both man and canine were in fine condition by Sunday afternoon.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like