Snowmobiler rescued after falling through ice on Biscay Pond

A snowmobiler is all right after going through the ice on Biscay Pond in Bremen on Friday morning when temperatures were in the teens.

The snowmobile and its operator, whose identity was not immediately available, went through the ice about 400 to 500 yards from shore, according to Bremen Fire Chief Donnie Leeman.

“He was rescued from the water and brought in,” Leeman said.

“He was very fortunate to get out of the water pretty quickly,” the chief added.

Emergency services responded to Blackberry Lane, a camp road off Fogler Road, to access the site. First responders checked the operator at the scene.

“Once they got him to shore, he was able to get warmed up,” Leeman said. The man did not go to the hospital.

“It was a very successful operation today,” Leeman said. He did not have more details about the rescue.

The Bremen and Bristol fire departments, the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service responded.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services around 10:30 a.m.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.