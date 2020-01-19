Bangor
January 19, 2020
Bangor

Bangor International Airport had record year in 2019

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Bangor International Airport is seen in this March 6, 2019, file photo.
The Bangor International Airport has set a record for passengers for the second year in a row.

All told, nearly 606,000 travelers flew through the airport last year, Airport Director Tony Caruso said.

Caruso said he’s thankful for the dedication and support of the local community.

“It sounds cliche, but we truly couldn’t keep growing without the support of the community and the region,” he said.

The Portland International Jetport is also looking at a record, as well, but its final numbers haven’t been tallied

 


