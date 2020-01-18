More snow coming Saturday night, with cold to follow

Two days after several inches of snowfall caused cancellations throughout the state, another round of snow is expected to blanket Maine this weekend.

According to weather forecasters, between 4 and 8 inches of snow are expected to fall Saturday and Sunday, starting in southern Maine late Saturday afternoon and lasting until Sunday evening in far northern parts of the state. Some isolated spots in northern and eastern Maine could get up to a foot.

Here is the snowfall forecast for Saturday night into Sunday. Precipitation comes to an end Sunday morning for most areas with snow showers continuing in the mountains Sunday Afternoon. pic.twitter.com/R9IPWIv2qc — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 17, 2020

The National Weather Service said Saturday that the weather could make travel difficult and, in far northern Maine and the western mountains, will be accompanied by a wind chill that could increase the risk of frostbite.

The snow is not expected to have much effect on the cold temperatures, which on Saturday morning ranged from the single digits to the low teens across the state. Temperatures in southern Maine are projected to rise slightly above freezing on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, but otherwise will stay below the teens or 20s. Monday and Tuesday nights are predicted to be especially cold statewide, with temperatures below zero degrees.

Several municipalities in southern Maine have announced street parking bans for Saturday night and Sunday morning, while a handful of churches have canceled Sunday morning services.

The snow forecast stems from a swatch of expected foul weather that extends from a blizzard warning in the eastern Dakotas through a winter weather advisory that covers most of the Northeast.