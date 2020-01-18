Binghamton holds off UMaine women’s basketball team

Binghamton University overcame a career-high 28 points from the University of Maine’s Anne Simon to defeat the Black Bears 73-63 in an America East women’s basketball game on Saturday afternoon in Vestal, New York.

UMaine rallied from a nine-point, first-half deficit to take a 45-44 lead through the end of the third period, but the host Bearcats erupted for 29 fourth-quarter points to pull away for the victory.

The game featured seven ties and six lead changes.

UMaine suffered its second straight conference loss on the road and fell to 7-13 overall and 3-3 in America East play.

Binghamton improved to 13-5 overall, 2-3 in the conference.

Kat Moon paced Binghamton with 26 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the field — 5 of 10 from the 3-point arc — and a 5 of 6 effort from the free-throw line. Moon also grabbed seven rebounds.

Olivia Ramil added 16 points for the Bearcats while Annie Ramil scored 12.

Simon shot 12 of 18 from the field to lead UMaine’s offense and also corralled 11 rebounds for her first career double-double.

Maeve Carroll added 13 points and seven rebounds and Kelly Fogarty scored 10 points for coach Amy Vachon’s club.

UMaine shot 26 of 68 from the floor while making 5 of 20 from 3-point range and cashing in on 6 of 7 free-throw attempts.

Binghamton shot 25 of 53 from the field with 7 of 18 from 3-point land. The Bearcats connected on 16 of 18 free-throw tries.

UMaine converted its 13 offensive rebounds into a 36-26 advantage in points in the paint.

The Black Bears forced 11 Binghamton turnovers during the first half, but the Bearcats shot 46.3 percent from the field to gain a 34-26 lead at intermission.

UMaine started the second half with a 12-4 run to forge a 38-38 tie, then a 3-pointer by point guard Dor Saar soon gave the Black Bears the lead.

UMaine held a 45-44 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Binghamton scored five straight points to take a 49-45 edge before the Black Bears countered with six unanswered points as Simon sandwiched two baskets around a Fogarty jumper to restore her team to a 51-49 advantage.

The teams continued to swap the lead, with a 6-2 UMaine run tying the game at 61-61 with 3:18 remaining before Binghamton closed out the game with a 12-2 run that included an 8-of-8 effort from the foul line.

Maine returns to action on Wednesday at Vermont.