Rumble at The Ballpark wrestling event returning to OOB

Wrestlers will take over The Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach July 25-26 for the fourth straight summer as the Rumble at The Ballpark returns to the former minor-league baseball stadium.

The event will feature a high school and college tournament on Saturday, July 25, but also scheduled this year is a new youth tournament on Sunday, July 26.

The high school tournament is for wrestlers who will be in grades 8-12 during the 2020-2021 school year. Wrestlers looking to compete in the college tournament don’t have to be on a college wrestling team. The youth tournament will be for wrestlers from pre-K through seventh grade in the 2020-2021 school year. There is a limit of 200 wrestlers for the event.

Also scheduled is a clinic to be held before the youth tournament on July 26 led by former University of Buffalo wrestler Colt Cotten, who also was a four-time high school state medalist in Pennsylvania.

Cost for the high school and college tournaments are $30 per wrestler before June 1 and $40 after that date.

At the youth level, the cost until June 1 is $30 for the tournament only, $20 for the clinic only or $40 for both clinic and tournament. After that date, the cost will be $40 for tournament only, $20 for clinic only or $50 for both clinic and tournament.

Wrestlers can register for the tournament by going to https://form.jotform.com/90333372046148

For more information, contact McDonald at rumbleatballpark@gmail.com or go to the Rumble at The Ballpark Facebook page.