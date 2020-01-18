4th annual women’s marches Saturday in northern New England

CASTLETON, Vt. — The fourth annual women’s marches are taking place Saturday in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The Vermont event is planned for Saturday at Castleton University and coincides with other demonstrations around the country.

“We’re organized and fired up to make a commitment to long-term change here in Vermont and beyond,” organizers said on the event’s website.

In New Hampshire the rally is scheduled for Concord and will include Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and others. The Maine event is scheduled for Portland.

The first Women’s March on Washington was held after the inauguration of President Donald Trump in 2017. That year in Vermont, thousands of demonstrators overwhelmed the small city of Montpelier. causing traffic backups on the interstate that prompted police to close exits in and out of the city.

Saturday’s event in Vermont is scheduled to take place outside the Casella Theater at Castleton University in Castleton.