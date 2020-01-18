Levant man dies in Route 2 truck collision in Canaan

A Levant man died Saturday morning when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a pulp truck on Route 2, according to police.

Adam Durant, 34, the driver of the 2009 GMC pickup truck, died at the scene, according to Michael Mitchell, chief deputy of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department.

Durant was driving west on Route 2 around 6:50 a.m. when the pickup truck crossed the centerline of the road, into the path of an eastbound pulp truck, Mitchell said. The two vehicles collided head-on, with most of the damage on the driver’s side of each one, he said.

Robert Hall, 39, of Bangor was riding as a passenger in Durant’s truck and had fallen asleep but was jarred awake by the impact, Mitchell said. Hall was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with minor injuries, as was the driver of the pulp truck, Linwood Walker, 53, of Etna, who just a few minutes earlier had made a delivery to the Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan.

All three men were wearing seat belts, the chief deputy said. The two trucks were demolished in the collision. Route 2 was closed, with traffic re-routed onto side roads, for several hours after the accident.

Mitchell said driver fatigue is suspected as the primary cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.