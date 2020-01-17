UMaine women look to end road woes at Binghamton

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. BINGHAMTON

Time, site: noon Saturday; Events Center, Vestal, New York

Records: UMaine 7-12 (3-2 America East), Binghamton 12-5 (1-3)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 24-14, UMaine 67-60 on 3/2/19

Key players: Maine — 5-5 G Dor Saar (10.9 points, 4.5 assists, 1.4 steals per game), 5-8 G Anne Simon (10.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.6 steals), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (9.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.5 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (9 ppg, 3.4 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.2 ppg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin (2.8 ppg); Binghamton — 5-6 G Kai Moon (20.2 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.1 spg, 1.8 apg), 6-1 G Carly Boland (11.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.1 apg), 6-2 Olivia Ramil (8.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg), 6-3 Kaylie Wasco (6.2 ppg), 6-0 F Annie Ramil (6.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg), 6-0 G-F Karlee Krchnavi (4.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine has won 13 of the last 15 meetings including the last two games in Binghamton. Moon leads America East and is 17th in the nation in scoring. She is a two-time all-conference selection and was a second-team pick last season. Binghamton is 6-1 at home while the Black Bears are 1-6 on the road, including six straight road losses. Binghamton is averaging 68.9 points per game which leads the conference. The Bearcats are shooting 40.8 percent from the floor and have shot a league-best 33.4 percent from the 3-point arc. UMaine has made 144 3-pointers, which ranks 15th in the country. The Black Bears turned the ball over 18 times in Wednesday’s 66-57 loss to UMass Lowell and that led to 20 River Hawk points. UMaine has to protect the ball and, as usual, will be at a distinct height disadvantage so it will have to box out.