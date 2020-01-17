UMaine men host Binghamton on Sunday seeking 2nd straight league win|

MAINE vs. BINGHAMTON

Time, site: 2 p.m. Sunday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 5-13 (1-3 America East), Binghamton 7-10 (1-3)

Series: Tied 19-19, Binghamton 83-60 on 3/2/19

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (13.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.6 steals per game), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (9.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (6.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Binghamton: 6-0 G Sam Sessoms (17.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.5 spg), 6-3 G Brenton Mills (12.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg), 6-6 F George Tinsley (10.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg), 6-8 F Pierre Sarr (9.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine seeks to build on Wednesday’s 104-98 overtime win over UMass Lowell as its three-game conference homestand continues. El Darwich had a career night against the River Hawks with 36 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and improved his scoring average by 1.7 ppg. The senior ranks second in America East in steals and is fourth in assists. UMaine also was aided by its bench, outscoring UML’s reserves 33-15. Binghamton is coming off Wednesday’s 72-53 loss to Vermont. The Bearcats trailed 43-22 at halftime. Sunday’s game matches AE’s most porous defense (Binghamton has allowed 75.8 ppg) against its lowest-scoring offense (UMaine at 60.6 ppg). UMaine, Binghamton and New Hampshire are tied for sixth place in the conference standings. The Bearcats’ Sessoms ranks third in America East scoring, assists and steals. Sarr, another senior, is a transfer from Monmouth while Mills and Tingley are both freshmen, with Tingley ranked third among conference rebounders. UMaine most recently scored back-to-back America East victories last Jan. 30 (at UMass Lowell) and Feb. 3 (home against New Hampshire). UMaine completes its homestand at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Vermont.