Caribou-Foxcroft basketball games to benefit Down Syndrome awareness

The Caribou High School basketball and cheering teams will be raising funds for this year’s World Down Syndrome Day when the Vikings host Foxcroft Academy on Monday.

In preparation for the day, the Vikings are seeking the community’s support through donations of pairs of new socks or any monetary gift to be used for spreading awareness about the disorder.

The Caribou teams are working with local groups that will distribute the socks as well as information about Down Syndrome.

On game day, the teams will accept donations at the door, in the crowd and through a 50/50 raffle.

In addition, the participating teams from Caribou and Foxcroft will be wearing mismatched socks on the court and they invite fans to do the same.

World Down Syndrome Day is observed on March 21, well after the conclusion of the high school basketball season, but the purpose of the observance both in Caribou and beyond is not only to raise awareness but also to promote inclusion and to advocate for those with Down Syndrome.

March 21 was chosen as the official date for World Down Syndrome Day to represent the triplication of the 21st chromosome that causes Down Syndrome.

The four-game day at Caribou begins with the junior varsity girls at noon, the JV boys at 1:30 p.m., the varsity girls at 3 p.m. and the varsity boys at 4:30 p.m.