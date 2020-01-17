Bangor girls basketball team shuts down Brewer

Bangor High School limited Brewer to just four baskets and cruised to a 38-12 girls basketball victory Friday night at Red Barry Gym in Bangor.

Class AA Bangor improved to 8-4 while Class A Brewer fell to 2-11.

Rowan Andrews’ 13 points, Libby Fleming’s 11 and twin sister Abby Fleming’s eight paced Bangor.

Kenzie Dore’s six points led Brewer.

Bangor held Brewer to three first-half points and sandwiched runs of nine and 11 unanswered points around Grace Robertson’s 3-pointer, which represented Brewer’s only points of the half.

Brewer went 1-for-14 from the floor against Bangor’s aggressive 1-2-2 zone as the Rams used their long arms and excellent positioning to contest virtually every shot.

The taller Rams also controlled the boards, limiting the Witches to few offensive rebounds while pulling down a bunch themselves.

Emmie Streams’ 3-pointer from the right corner triggered Bangor’s game-opening 9-0 run.

Andrews followed with a runner in the paint, Libby Fleming hit a 6-foot baseline jumper off an Andrews feed and Abby Fleming scored off an inbounds pass under the basket.

After Robertson’s 3-pointer, Abby Fleming and Andrews closed out the quarter with threes to make it 15-3.

There were only five points scored in the second period as Abby Fleming knocked down a 3-pointer off an Andrews pass and Libby Fleming got a favorable roll on her drive to the basket.