Man accused of assaulting woman in Portland’s Old Port

A man was arrested in connection with the assault of a woman earlier this week in Portland’s Old Port.

Aaron Royal, 38, who had no given address, was charged with assault, a Class D crime, according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin.

A 32-year-old woman was walking on Fore Street shortly after midnight Monday when she noticed a man following her as she passed Silver Street, Martin said earlier this week.

Royal allegedly ran to catch up with her before punching her near the intersection of Fore and Center streets, according to Martin.

The woman was treated for facial injuries.

“While crimes like this are rare, it is a reminder to be aware of your surroundings and knowing what to do in these situations is important,” Martin said, adding the Portland Police Department offers self-defense training for women.

Martin said the motive for the assault remains under investigation.