Corinna man sentenced for stealing $100,000 of housemate’s retirement

A Corinna man will spend 3½ years in prison for stealing $100,000 of a 62-year-old man’s retirement money.

Lloyd A. Burnham Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to Class B theft on Jan. 8 and admitted that he stole the money and used it to buy drugs while he was living with the victim at his home in Corinna. He was sentenced Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor to eight years in prison with all but 3½ years suspended.

In addition to prison time, Superior Court Justice Ann Murray sentenced Burnham to three years of probation and ordered him to pay $100,000 in restitution.

He will serve his theft sentence after he completes a 22-month sentence for a probation violation in a driving-related crime out of Somerset County.

Burnham had been held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor since October because he was unable to post bail.

The sentence was the result of a plea agreement between defense attorney Jeremiah Haley and Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney Mark Rucci.

The victim, whom the Bangor Daily News is not identifying, told Murray on Friday: “I took him into my house and it all started then.”

“He’s an evil person, and he’s made my life very difficult,” he said.

Burnham did not address the judge.

The victim’s retirement fund came from the sale of his family’s dairy farm in Connecticut, according to the prosecutor.

Rucci said after the sentencing that Burnham moved in with the victim, saying he would do work on the home and pay rent but did neither. He consistently asked the victim for loans, and the two went to the victim’s bank to withdraw money from his account up to three times a week.

Haley told Murray that his client intended to repay the victim but was unable to because of his substance use disorder.

Burnham faced up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.