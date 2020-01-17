New Hampshire State Police respond to serious crash at Rochester toll

ROCHESTER — A car hit a concrete barrier at the Rochester toll Thursday, going airborne and landing upside down, sending the driver to the hospital.

New Hampshire State Police responded to the northbound lanes of Route 16 Thursday afternoon.

They found the driver trapped inside, and cut open the vehicle to get him out.

He went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the he tried to quickly change lanes, and ended up driving head-on into the barrier of the unmanned tollbooth.

His car went airborne, went over the top of the tollbooth, and hit another vehicle.

Lane 2 of the tollbooth will remain closed for repairs.