Firefighters rescued the pilot of an aircraft that had rolled over and landed on its roof in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The gyrocopter, a small, single-seat helicopter, went down between two runways at the Nashua Airport on Wednesday afternoon as it attempted to land. The pilot was reported to be trapped. Firefighters worked to remove the pilot, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The pilot’s name was not released.

Officials were investigating the crash.