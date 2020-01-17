Tractor-trailer overturns on snowy road in Franklin County

A tractor-trailer hauling logs overturned on a snowy road in Franklin County on Thursday afternoon.

Mike Larivere, 27, of Saint-Zacharie, Quebec, was driving a 2020 Peterbilt hauling a load of logs on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Township about 1:12 p.m. when he lost traction going up a hill, slid backward and went off the left side of the road, according to Sgt. Matthew Brann of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck then overturned onto the driver’s side, Brann said.

Larivere was not injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted as the scene by the Maine State Police and the Salem and Strong fire departments.

Freeman Township is in the Unorganized Territory north of Farmington.