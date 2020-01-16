Red Sox announce Portland Sea Dogs coaching staff

The Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced that Joe Oliver will return as Portland’s manager for the second consecutive season in 2020.

Lance Carter replaces Paul Abbott as pitching coach and Lance Zawadzki is the new hitting coach for the Sea Dogs, Boston’s Class AA affiliate in the Eastern League.

Head athletic trainer Scott Gallon returns for his fourth straight season and strength and conditioning coach Ben Chadwick is back for a second consecutive year. Frankie Rios, who played in the Red Sox system in 2017 and 2018, joins the staff as a coach.

Oliver begins his ninth season in the Red Sox system. The native of Memphis, Tennessee, begins his seventh year as a minor league manager, all in the Red Sox system. Oliver, who has a 359-347 career record, went 62-77 with the Sea Dogs in 2019.

He spent the previous three seasons with the High-A Salem Red Sox of the Carolina League, where his teams compiled a 223-193 (.536) record, including a playoff berth in 2016. His first two years as a manager was with Short-Season Lowell.

Oliver played 12 years in the major leagues, debuting in 1989 with the Cincinnati Reds, where he was a member of the 1990 World Series champions. The Reds team MVP in 1993 also played with the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, and a stint with the Red Sox in 2001.

Carter begins his first season in Portland after spending the previous two years as the pitching coach with the Salem Red Sox (High-A). It is his sixth season in the Red Sox system. He was Lowell’s pitching coach from 2015-2017.

Carter was a right-handed pitcher who was a 2003 All-Star with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He pitched with Kansas City (1999), Tampa Bay (2002-2005), and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2006) before spending the 2007 season with the Orix Buffaloes in Japan. He had previously served as a pitching coach in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league system from 2010-2011 and as an assistant coach at the University of South Florida.

Zawadzki begins his first season as Portland’s hitting coach after spending the 2019 season with High-A Salem. He made his coaching debut in 2018 with the Lowell Spinners. The Framingham, Massachusetts, native played 11 professional seasons as an infielder, reaching the majors with the Padres in 2010.

The Sea Dogs’ home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 16.