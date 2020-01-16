Bucksport senior a finalist for state’s top football lineman award

David Gross of Bucksport is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Award as the top high school senior offensive lineman in the state for the 2019 season, it was announced Wednesday.

Gross is one of three finalists for the offensive lineman honor along with Riley Parmenter of Leavitt Area High School in Turner Center and Jack Rogers of Thornton Academy of Saco.

Finalists for the Gaziano defensive lineman of the year award are Camden Jordan of Leavitt, William Horton of Bonny Eagle High School in Standish and Nathan Mars of Scarborough.

The six finalists were selected from an original field of 23 nominees for the awards, which subsequently was narrowed to 12 semifinalists.

The two winners will be announced during the Gaziano Awards banquet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Augusta Civic Center.

The two winners each will receive a $5,000 scholarship and a trophy, while the four runners-up will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and a trophy.