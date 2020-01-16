Fisherman pulled from water at Portland pier dies

A fisherman who fell from a fishing vessel into the water as the boat was preparing to dock in Portland has died, authorities in Maine said Wednesday.

The man who died was a 51-year-old fishermen who has not yet been identified by name by authorities. He fell from the vessel at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday at the Portland Fish Pier, Portland officials said.

The man was pulled from the water by a rescue boat and transported to Maine Medical Center, where he died a short time later, city officials said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to determine the man’s cause of death.