This Maine artist who makes jewelry with moose poop is getting her own TV show

After her Common Ground Fair booth went viral in September 2018 for her use of creative materials, Mary Winchenbach of Somerville will star in her own TV show featuring her art and jewelry crafted from moose feces.

“Tirdy Works,” named after Winchenbach’s business, will air on TruTV later this year. Alongside Winchenbach, the show will also feature her wife, Deb Nicholls, and their three children. The business garnered international attention in 2018, and the influx of orders gave Winchenbach the opportunity to work on her art full time.

Brett Weitz, general manager of TruTV, TBS and TNT, called the show “a hysterical, inside-look at an unconventional business that rallies an entire community together” in a Wednesday statement. “Viewers may be surprised at where Mary’s art originates, but the series will showcase the wild and often absurd situations that occur to keep her business afloat.”

Winchenbach just found out Wednesday that the show had been picked up.

“Well, guess I’m just tickled to death ’bout this opportunity,” Winchenbach told the Portland Press Herald in a Facebook message on Wednesday. “Working on expanding my stand-up presentation to include more stuff and currently building a [expletive] shack so we’ll have a place to work on tirds. Currently I got tirds all over the house. That ain’t right!!!”

According to WarnerMedia spokeswoman Kathleen Schumann, the network ordered 10 half-hour episodes of the show, which was described in the statement as an “unscripted sitcom” set in Somerville.