You can explore the galaxy or settle Catan on this snowy weekend in Bangor

In the Bangor area, on Friday night, it’s comedy night at Bangor Beer Co. featuring JJ Jones and Jamie Rioux, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup is at Nocturnem Draft Haus, the Brad Hutchinson Project plays at Paddy Murphy’s and the Napper Tandies play at Mason’s Brewing Co. in Brewer. On Saturday, the Masterstroke Queen Experience, a pretty accomplished Queen tribute band, takes the stage at the Bangor Arts Exchange, while string quartet Well-Strung plays at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University. There’s a folk punk showcase at the Downunder Club, featuring acoustic acts JM Thomas, the Lost Woods and Aggressive Youth, and at Queen City Cinema Club, it’s goth night. On Sunday, there’s local hip hop at the Bangor Arts Exchange with JR Specs and ZAE.

This weekend also brings the 12th annual SnowCon, a weekend-long celebration of all things non-electronic gaming: board games, card games, miniatures, role-playing games, you name it. It’s set for the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, all day on Saturday and Sunday, and registration information is on the SnowCon website. Plus, on Friday night, there’s a kickoff party set for 6:30 p.m. at Queen City Cinema Club, featuring music, an H.P. Lovecraft-inspired crafting table and, of course, gaming.

In Washington County, New York City mayor and recent presidential race dropout Bill de Blasio will make his third appearance at the Eastport Arts Center. De Blasio has family members in Eastport, and routinely visits in January, doing a talk at the Eastport Arts Center that doubles as a fundraiser for the Down East arts center. His talk is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, and tickets are $25.

If you’re feeling more theater-y, may we suggest the following. In Belfast, Midcoast Actors’ Studio presents “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” a contemporary play by Sarah Ruhl, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Crosby Center. In Orono, True North Theatre presents Neil Simon’s classic comedy “ The Odd Couple,” with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre at the University of Maine.

In movie theaters, “Bad Boys For Life” and “Dolittle” both open in theaters nationwide. There are also some really fun one-off screenings around eastern Maine, including at the Grand Theatre in Ellsworth, where they are showing “Pretty Woman” at 7 p.m. Saturday, and then a rebroadcast of the NT Live film of the original one-woman play “Fleabag,” on which the fabulous Amazon show is based, at 2 p.m. Sunday. Sadly, no Hot Priest/Andrew Scott in that play — though you can catch Andrew Scott in another rebroadcast of NT Live’s production of Noel Coward’s “Present Laughter” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono. And, for all those little princesses out there, Bangor Mall Cinemas is hosting two sing-along screenings of “Frozen II,” set for noon and 4:55 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On TV this weekend, new seasons of “Sex Education” and “Hip Hop Evolution” premiere on Netflix, and “Little America” premieres on Apple TV+. On Saturday, the newest David Attenborough series “Seven Worlds, One Planet” premieres on AMC, and on Sunday, season 10 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” debuts on HBO. Earlier this week, season six of “Grace and Frankie” also premiered on Netflix.