White, Kates named head coaches for Lobster Bowl

Danny White of Foxcroft Academy and Chris Kates of Lisbon have been named head coaches for the 2020 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic high school football all-star game by the event’s board of governors.

The 31st annual contest, which features the top football players from the previous year’s senior class divided into East and West squads, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Hill Stadium on the campus of Thornton Academy in Saco.

White has served as head coach at Foxcroft, his alma mater, for the last 11 years. The Ponies have compiled a 76-38 record that includes the 2012 Class C state championship as well as regional titles in 2009, 2012, 2017 and 2018.

White has been a seven-time assistant coach for the Lobster Bowl’s East squad in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and will be the East’s head coach for the first time next summer.

Kates, the West head coach, has been head coach at Lisbon, his alma mater, for the past three years. He has guided Lisbon to a 22-7 record.

The Greyhounds won the 2019 Class D state championship in November, capping off an 8-3 season with a 28-8 victory over Bucksport in the title game at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Kates previously served as a Lobster Bowl assistant coach in 2018 and 2019 and also has volunteered at several other Lobster Bowls.