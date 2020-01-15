Thursday, January 16, 2020: Protecting motorists from moose, time to move the bus terminal, the growth of esports

Protecting motorists from moose

I recently watched a piece on WABI-TV that said “Maine biologists to collar moose for research.” That got me to thinking — why can’t they have the collars be fluorescent? My daughter and her husband ran into a moose 30 years ago and she is still suffering from that collision. If that moose had been wearing a fluorescent collar, that accident might have been prevented, as well as many other accidents!

I shared my thoughts with a state representative and the first thing he asked was if that would make it easier for poachers. To which I replied, “that is what we have wardens for!” Are we more concerned about poachers than we are about human lives?

Tom Sprague

East Machias

Time to move the bus terminal

Now is the time for Bangor to move its downtown city bus terminal in Pickering Square, identified as a Bangor transportation hub.

The current situation of all city buses congregating in Pickering Square as a central hub is too small, inadequate, and has no future space for growth to include a real center of available public and private transportation. Pickering Square needs to be used by those who live within the downtown area, not a citadel of buses. This area needs breathing room, not more congestion.

I suggest collectively bringing together Concord Bus, Greyhound Bus, Bangor’s city bus system, taxis, and the airport within the confines of the Bangor Airport property. Provide a future opportunity to those who use a variety of transportation to centralize it in one area to park their cars, connect with a major private transporter, the airport, and city buses for convenience and efficiency.

A parcel of land offered for consideration is the space often used for overflow parking from Florida Snowbird shifts, the area surrounded by Godfrey Boulevard, Maine Avenue, Griffin Road and Union Street. Thoroughfares already exist and could be enlarged. This site provides a convenient location for those trying to connect and/or disconnect from airport traffic, with private and commercial bus lines, city bus community service, more concentrated traffic for taxi businesses, and alleviates traffic from downtown.

Fewer city buses can continue to zoom through downtown areas via Pickering Square for personal and commercial traffic.

This is a proposal to open up Bangor, rather than continuing to choke it at its center. The city needs to open up versus consolidating in an already overcrowded area.

Thomas Bartlett

Bangor

The growth of esports

In 2019, global esports revenue topped $1.1 billion, which is almost a fourth of the revenue that the National Hockey League generated in its 2017/18 season — over $4.5 billion. In 2019, the Superbowl gathered a total of 98 million viewers, while the World Championships of the popular massively multiplayer online game League of Legends gathered a whopping 100 million viewers in 2018.

Yet, even so, people — especially parents — are hesitant to take professional gaming seriously. Why?

Despite its rapid growth in recent years, the esports scene has long existed. As long as it has, there have always been parents who have found themselves feeling overwhelmed with confusion and shock after hearing their child tell them that they want to play videogames professionally when they grow up. It feels as though that child might as well be saying “Mom, Dad, I have no interest in getting a degree and finding a job after high school,” right? Wrong.

Parents, please listen. Esports are gathering more eyes than ever. Colleges and high schools everywhere are beginning to embrace professional gaming by forming teams — even in Maine. Both Thomas College and Central Maine Community College have now begun to do so.

As odd as it may seem, the craze surrounding professional gaming is becoming no different than that of professional football, hockey, or soccer. In fact, some, including news stations and large businesses, predict that esports are becoming something larger than traditional sports.

Parents, it’s time for you to start taking esports, as well as the aspirations your child has, seriously.

Daniel Kerecman

Holden