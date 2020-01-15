Man killed in Rochester rollover

ROCHESTER, NH — Police say a 30-year-old man was killed after his Jeep rolled over in Rochester, New Hampshire, early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on North Main Street.

Police say a Jeep, driven by Glenn Patch, of East Rochester, New Hampshire, crashed into a parked Ford Escape, causing the Jeep to rollover.

Patch was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Other than striking a parked vehicle, no other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Rochester Police at 603-330-7128.

The crash remains under investigation.