Body of missing man recovered from Milo river

After more than two weeks of searching, divers from the Maine Warden Service and State Police found the body of a missing man in the Sebec River in Milo on Tuesday, according to Milo police.

The body has been identified as 24-year-old Cevonte Johnson, who was last seen on Park Street in Milo. Local police, as well as Johnson’s family and friends, had been searching since Dec. 29.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I report that Cevonte has been found,” a representative from the Milo Police Department said in a Facebook statement. “We cannot and we will not speculate on anything regarding the circumstances, as this is still an active investigation.

“We will continue to work this with the Major Crimes Unit of the State Police until we have reached our conclusions.”