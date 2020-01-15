Hampden chooses town clerk as next manager after 6 months in interim post

The Hampden Town Council has chosen the town’s clerk, Paula Scott, to serve as the next town manager after she spent six months managing the town on an interim basis.

The position opened up in July when former Town Manager Jim Chandler resigned after just a year on the job. Chandler later said that Mayor Ivan McPike asked him to resign following a divisive round of budget negotiations, but McPike has not responded to requests for comment.

The town announced Scott’s appointment on Wednesday. She is due to sign a three-year contract for the position next Tuesday and will earn a starting salary of $93,000.

“The Hampden Town Council is extremely pleased to announce Paula Scott as their unanimous choice for Hampden’s new Town Manager,” it said in a news release.

Scott has served as the town clerk since 2016 and was given the additional role of assistant town manager in December 2018. Before coming to Hampden, she studied public administration at the University of Maine and spent 17 years working for the town of Newport as town clerk, registrar, deputy tax collector and deputy treasurer

“I am excited to embark upon my new responsibilities and thank the Town Council for this opportunity,” Scott said. She also thanked the town’s staff, who “not only made my job easier these past six months but made my decision to accept the position that much easier. Hampden is a great community, and I am looking forward to what we can all accomplish together.”

The council previously chose another finalist for the position from a field of 10 applicants: Melissa Doane, who is now the town manager of Bradley. But on Dec. 12, the town announced that Doane had withdrawn from consideration.

Before Chandler became Hampden’s town manager in June 2018, his predecessor, Angus Jennings, worked there for almost three years. Jennings’ predecessor, Susan Lessard, worked for the town for almost 15 years.