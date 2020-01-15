Ellsworth man sentenced to more than 7 years for Christmastime bank robberies

An Ellsworth man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Wednesday for robbing two banks in Bangor during the week of Christmas in 2018.

Timothy T. Myers, 28, admitted in June to handing written notes that demanded money to tellers at two different banks near the Bangor Mall. He demanded $1,000 from a teller at a TD Bank branch on Stillwater Avenue on Dec. 21, 2018, and then five days later, on Dec. 26, demanded money from a teller at a local KeyBank branch on Bangor Mall Boulevard, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker sentenced Myers to seven years and one month in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Walker also ordered Myers to pay $1,629 in restitution to the banks.

Although Myers did not display a weapon at either robbery, the note he gave the teller at the TD Bank said, “Give me the money or I shoot, no dye, $1,000.” His note at the KeyBank branch read, “Money now or I shoot, no dye.”

Myers was identified as a suspect after police tracked down the vehicle he rode in for the second robbery, which had been recorded by a security camera, according to federal court documents. Ellsworth police located and questioned Myers on Dec. 26, and he confessed to the crimes. He had been held without bail since his arrest that day.

Defense attorney Terence Harrigan of Bangor declined to comment on the case. It is the practice of the U.S. attorney’s office not to comment.

Myers faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, he faced between five years and 10 months and seven years and three months in prison.

Harrigan recommended a sentence of between five and six years. The U.S. attorney’s office recommended a sentence in the middle of the guideline range.