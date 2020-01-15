Pelosi names Schiff, Nadler as prosecutors for Trump trial

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry will be among the House prosecutors for Trump’s Senate trial.

They are Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the Judiciary Committee.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House last month on charges of abuse of power over his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden as Trump withheld aid from the country. He was also charged with obstructing Congress’ ensuing probe.