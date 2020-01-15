National Politics
January 15, 2020
National Politics Latest News | Paul Dube | Bangor Metro | Bath Iron Works | Today's Paper
National Politics

Pelosi names Schiff, Nadler as prosecutors for Trump trial

J. Scott Applewhite | AP
J. Scott Applewhite | AP
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-California, speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. With Schiff from left are House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York. and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, right.
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry will be among the House prosecutors for Trump’s Senate trial.

They are Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the Judiciary Committee.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House last month on charges of abuse of power over his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden as Trump withheld aid from the country. He was also charged with obstructing Congress’ ensuing probe.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like