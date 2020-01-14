UMaine women take on upstart UMass Lowell in Wednesday morning contest

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. UMASS LOWELL

Time, site: Wednesday, 11 a.m., Tsongas Arena, Lowell, Mass.

Records: UMaine 7-11 (3-1 America East), UMass Lowell 8-9 (4-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 12-0, UMaine 60-41 on 2/27/19

Key players: Maine — 5-5 G Dor Saar (11.2 points, 4.5 assists, 1.4 steals per game), 5-8 G Anne Simon (10.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.6 spg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (10.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.6 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (8.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.2 ppg); UMass Lowell — 5-2 G Ren’Cia Rolling (12.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.2 spg), 6-1 F Denise Solis (10.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 5-8 G Kharis Idom (9.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.5 spg), 5-6 G Jaliena Sanchez (8.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.4 spg), 5-7 G Shamyjha Price (5.4 ppg), 6-0 G Kaylen Banwareesingh (7.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg)

Game notes: The River Hawks have been the real success story of the America East season, winning their first four league games after posting just three wins in 16 games a year ago. They were picked to finish last in the preseason poll. Second-year coach Tom Garrick has brought in an impressive freshman class including Solis, Sanchez, Price and Banwareesingh. The River Hawks have won five in a row and lead the league in steals per game (8.8) and turnovers forced (18.7), so the Black Bears have to handle their pressure. UMaine’s Fogarty grew up in Walpole, Mass., 45 miles from Lowell, and will have plenty of family members and friends on hand. Fogarty and her teammates lead the league in 3-pointers game (7.7). All of UMaine’s starters are averaging in double figures in league games.